BitWhite (BTW) Price Hits $0.0027

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $96,371.09 and approximately $146,279.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

