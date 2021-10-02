Alexandria Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.21.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $613.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $558.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.