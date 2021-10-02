UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.88.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get UDR alerts:

In other news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950 in the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,485,000 after purchasing an additional 441,223 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,781,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares during the period.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,169. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.01, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, analysts forecast that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.