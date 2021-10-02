UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.88.
UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.
In other news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950 in the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,169. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.01, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $56.31.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, analysts forecast that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.
About UDR
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
