Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $26.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 852,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,890. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. Rambus has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,201 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,329,000 after buying an additional 516,918 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after buying an additional 498,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rambus by 336.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 424,254 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

