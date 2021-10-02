Analysts Set International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Target Price at GBX 217

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 226.27 ($2.96).

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up GBX 9.52 ($0.12) on Monday, reaching GBX 188.02 ($2.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,364,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,122,518. The company has a market capitalization of £9.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.89. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 165.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 185.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

