Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,392. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. FMR LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,355,000 after buying an additional 1,541,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,552,000 after buying an additional 1,087,862 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,705,000 after buying an additional 1,013,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after buying an additional 718,340 shares during the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

