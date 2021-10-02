Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,558,100 shares, an increase of 520.5% from the August 31st total of 251,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,193.7 days.

OTCMKTS GPAGF remained flat at $$11.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Gruma has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Gruma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered Gruma from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gruma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gruma has an average rating of “Hold”.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

