Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Increases By 613.6%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 613.6% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.70. 20,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,656. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $13.57.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.57%.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
