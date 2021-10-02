Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Increases By 613.6%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 613.6% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.70. 20,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,656. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 72.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $138,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

