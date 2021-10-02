Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $9.88 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $47,979.34 or 0.99983943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion and $343.71 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00083417 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00056552 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001137 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002108 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.97 or 0.00608440 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 205,870 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

