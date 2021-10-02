Mint Club (MINT) Price Reaches $0.0000

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Mint Club has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $20,236.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00055906 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.