Concentric Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,622,000 after buying an additional 597,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,169,000 after buying an additional 660,152 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,963,000 after purchasing an additional 488,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,139,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,492,000 after purchasing an additional 111,807 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,499,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

