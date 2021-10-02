Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 94.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research by 20.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $569.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,345. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $328.56 and a 1-year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

