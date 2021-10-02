American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives $23.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.92. 1,947,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,033. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. American Well has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.93.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at $397,035.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 28,721 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $291,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,008 shares of company stock worth $4,239,344 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the second quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

