Columbia Care’s (CCHWF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Columbia Care from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Columbia Care to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Columbia Care in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Care currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of CCHWF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. 165,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. Columbia Care has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

