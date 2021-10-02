Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Receives Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.50.

NUS traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 536,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,641. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

