Short Interest in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Drops By 83.1%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the August 31st total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:LFTR remained flat at $$9.79 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,246. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. Lefteris Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFTR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

