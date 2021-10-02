Short Interest in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Expands By 176.9%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,874,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,694,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,694,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBTC remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. Nocturne Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

