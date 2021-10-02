Short Interest in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Decreases By 61.3%

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the August 31st total of 32,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:KINZ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 274,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,184. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. KINS Technology Group has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $18,639,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,425,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,937,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,240,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

