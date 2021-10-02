WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WLYYF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. 20,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,292. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.