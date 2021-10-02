Lithium One Day Volume Reaches $6.23 Million (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $20.86 million and $6.23 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lithium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lithium has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00107437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00148220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,742.64 or 0.99955641 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.91 or 0.07038616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,154,746 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lithium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lithium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

