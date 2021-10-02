Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 52.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 52.88 ($0.69).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.67) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of LLOY traded down GBX 1.33 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 45.24 ($0.59). 176,743,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,710,391. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.76. The stock has a market cap of £32.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 188,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

