AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $8.87 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,999 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after acquiring an additional 841,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19,305.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,420,000 after acquiring an additional 490,365 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

NYSE:DLR opened at $145.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.64.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

