Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $54.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

