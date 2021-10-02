Intrua Financial LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.21. 15,488,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,497,186. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.