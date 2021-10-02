Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Up 238.5% in September

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MTEX stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.50. 10,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,252. The company has a market cap of $63.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.99. Mannatech has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $49.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 4.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Mannatech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $49,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,845.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,140. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.65% of Mannatech worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

