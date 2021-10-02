OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the first quarter worth $39,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OptimumBank by 17.7% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 34.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.17. 100,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.