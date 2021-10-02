VouchForMe Achieves Market Cap of $252,897.21 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a market cap of $252,897.21 and $30.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00057083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00241098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00118905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012849 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

