CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Brokerages expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,295,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,226. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

