Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Receives “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.89.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GAU traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.74. 265,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $165.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Galiano Gold by 289.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at $11,137,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Galiano Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

