DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International (NASDAQ:WW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WW. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Shares of WW stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.63. 1,880,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in WW International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

