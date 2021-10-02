Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $547,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,993,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 30.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 44,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 459,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

