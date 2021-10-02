Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $23.50 Average PT from Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th.

STNG traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,871. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

