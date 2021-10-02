Analysts Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) PT at $122.67

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Woodward by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Woodward by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.64. 297,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,346. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

