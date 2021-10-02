Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Beazley in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF remained flat at $$5.28 during trading on Monday. Beazley has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

