OneLedger Price Reaches $0.0268 on Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 4% against the US dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $12.18 million and approximately $453,048.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00242929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00118052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012850 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

