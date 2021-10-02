Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Short Interest Update

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pine Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,393. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,690,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,827,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,032,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

