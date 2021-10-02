Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Rises By 101.6%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the August 31st total of 694,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,858,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

QYLD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,064,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,727,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,173,000 after buying an additional 361,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after buying an additional 717,546 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,357,000 after buying an additional 265,510 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,441,000 after buying an additional 559,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after buying an additional 239,891 shares during the last quarter.

