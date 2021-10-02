Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.2% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,007 shares of company stock worth $22,784,202 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,925,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,144. The company has a market capitalization of $448.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

