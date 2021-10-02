Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 21.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $297.20. The stock had a trading volume of 691,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $332.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.53.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 in the last ninety days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

