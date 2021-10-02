Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.65.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $775.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,031,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,687,768. The company has a market cap of $767.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $723.42 and its 200-day moving average is $677.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,157 shares of company stock valued at $64,698,024 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

