Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 56,286 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,286 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.14 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

