Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens upped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

