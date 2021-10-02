Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys 1,628 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $100.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $101.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

