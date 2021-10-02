American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $266.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.09%.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

