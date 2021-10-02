Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 136 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.34. 1,261,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,893. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.06 and its 200 day moving average is $268.63. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $184.12 and a one year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.