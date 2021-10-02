Intrua Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,729 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.6% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $894,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,905 shares of company stock valued at $206,351,259 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.26. 4,754,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.82 and its 200 day moving average is $239.98. The firm has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

