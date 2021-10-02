White Pine Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13,991.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after buying an additional 380,277 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 24,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 627.7% during the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 117,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,660,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,403. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

