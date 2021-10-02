SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $366,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC opened at $198.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.