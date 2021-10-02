Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 453,520 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of QUALCOMM worth $157,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after acquiring an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $128.71 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.43 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

