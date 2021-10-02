Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.07 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

OXM stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.37. 128,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.92.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXM. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

